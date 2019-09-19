The Spider-Man: Far From Home gag reel is here, featuring Night Monkey shenanigans and Nick Fury f-bombs

Recent Spider-Man news hasn’t been particularly cheery... The character is out of the MCU for one thing, with actor Tom Holland saying, “The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands.” However, the Spider-Man: Far From Home home release is here to brighten everyone’s day. It comes with the usual gag reel, too, and you can catch a glimpse of it down below.

Try not to laugh, I dare you. Catch the full #SpiderManFarFromHome gag reel and more on Digital now! https://t.co/yDMzbzdOr8 pic.twitter.com/b99s8R1EFHSeptember 18, 2019

Where to begin with this? As the internet knows all too well, there’s nothing funnier than laughing at someone else’s mistake. This minute-long preview of goofs and gaffes is full of them: Jake Gyllenhaal turning Mysterio into a full Shakespearean villain; terrible, terrible dad dancing; awkward sneezes; and even Night Monkey – Spider-Man’s European alter-ego – taking a bit of a tumble during a stunt gone slightly wrong.

The highlight of the Far From Home gag reel, though, has to be the scene between Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Tom Holland, in full costume as Spider-Man.

Holland closes the prop box containing E.D.I.T.H while Jackson was still delivering his line. Big mistake. He ticks off the Spidey actor for “shutting the thing on my fucking line,” delivering the sort of righteous anger that only the Pulp Fiction anger could pull off. Holland laughs it off, though he may have gone as red as his mask. Sam Jackson wasn’t best pleased, to put it mildly.

If you want to watch the full gag reel, be sure to pick up Spider-Man: Far From Home, out now digitally and October 1 on DVD and Blu-ray.

