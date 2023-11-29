Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse script features a key difference from the movie – a bunch of curse words

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse script has been released, and there's one major difference from the version of the movie that ended up on screen. The script features a lot more cursing than the film – more specifically, four instances of the word 'fuck'.

One of these instances – and a particular highlight for us – is Hobie's (Daniel Kaluuya) exit from the Spider Society, after his disagreement with Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac). Miguel forbids Miles (Shameik Moore) from saving his father as it's a 'canon event', but that doesn't sit right with Hobie (AKA Spider-Punk). "Just for the record, I quit," reads the script, followed by this line: "He tosses his watch and fucks off through a portal."

Another great moment comes when Miles leaps into the Spider-Verse: "Miles turns. 3… 2… Fuck it. He LEAPS into the [Spider-Verse]."

Of course, Across the Spider-Verse was rated PG when it was released in theaters this past spring, which means it needs to be suitable for children as young as eight years old – so no F-bombs.

The movie sees the return of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) for more multiversal adventures – and, this time, their paths cross with the Spider Society, led by the intimidating Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099. Along with Kaluuya's Hobie Brown, they also cross paths with Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Pavitr Prabhakar, AKA Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and the villainous Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is streaming now on Netflix. If you've already had a rewatch, check out our picks of the other best Netflix movies to add to your watch list.