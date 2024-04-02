Sam Raimi sets the record straight on rumored Spider-Man 4

Sam Raimi has finally set the record straight on whether or not he's developing a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire and well, sorry folks, it's bad news. According to the director, there are no current plans to revisit his webslinger series from the early 2000s – though his curious use of "yet" might mean that there's still some hope, right?

"Well, I haven't heard about that yet," the filmmaker candidly confirmed in a new interview with CBR at WonderCon 2024. "I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'"

Raimi continued: "I'm not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it."

Released in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Hollywood's current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland share the screen with former Spidey stars Andrew Garfield and Maguire, as his version of Peter Parker tries to reverse one of Doctor Strange's spells, which has gone terribly awry. Turns out, due to Parker's incessant chatting, the incantation to make everyone forget the youngster is Spider-Man tears holes in the multiverse, allowing alternate iterations of the hero – and his most formidable enemies, too – into Parker's own reality.

Since then, Marvel fans have speculated as to whether Raimi, who joined the MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, would return to the world of comic book movies with a possible Spider-Man 4. While Spider-Man 3, which was released in 2007, wasn't a hit with critics, there was a time way back when when the writer-director was working on a follow-up, though it was ultimately scrapped for 2012 reboot The Amazing Spider-Man.

