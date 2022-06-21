Speed up your gaming PC with DDR5 RAM at its lowest ever prices

Amazon's RAM deals are currently offering some DDR5 modules at their historic lowest-ever prices today. This is an exceptional opportunity to invest in the added bandwidth afforded by PCIe 5.0 compatibility for less.

The deepest discount is reserved for the Corsair Platinum RGB DDR5 5200 MHz, one of the best RAM for gaming, which is available for only $289.99 (was $350) (opens in new tab) for a $60 saving. Simply put, we've never seen this memory module kit sell for under $300 before, as this rate has never been bettered, and that's what makes this gaming RAM deal particularly aggressive.

Also of note is the G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB 6000 MHz for just $339.99 (was $360) (opens in new tab). We rarely find kits of this speed and capacity selling under the $350 mark, with the Trident Z5 line being some of the most sought-after on the platform right now. The cheapest that we've found this RAM kit retailing for in the past has been $349.99, so you're saving an additional $10 here.

Today's best DDR5 gaming RAM deals

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 32GB 5600 MHz | $298 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $58 - This is a stunning price on the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM kit clocked at 5600 MHz. What's more, this is the historic lowest ever rate, too. We rarely ever see modules of this speed and capacity at under the $250 mark, especially from a high-end brand such as Corsair.



Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 32GB 5200 Mhz | $350 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Corsair Dominator Platinum is one of the most premium gaming RAM models and now this kit is available for the cheapest price we've ever seen. You're paying a little extra for the added aesthetics flash, but this rate has yet to be surpassed.



G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz | $360 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the G.Skill Trident Z in this super-fast configuration. 6000 MHz gaming RAM is not too common at under $350, especially from a revered brand such as G.Skill.



Keep in mind that you will need a gaming PC running Intel Core 12th gen processors in order to take advantage of PCIe 5.0 compatibility. Fortunately, the likes of the Intel Core i5-12600K and Intel Core i7-12700K are more affordable than at launch, too.

More of today's best RAM deals

And if you're after more gaming RAM deals then you'll find some of our favorite DDR4 and DDR5 models at their cheapest rates courtesy of our price comparison technology.

