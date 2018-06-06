Sony E3 rumors: Cyberpunk, Death Stranding, Red Dead Redemption - from the confirmed to the long shots

PlayStation is doing things a little bit differently for E3 this year, focusing less on the on-stage pyrotechnics and more on streaming its latest and greatest software to the masses. It's even counting down to the event with five days of game reveals.

We've done our research on all the big E3 2018 games , and some of the Sony E3 rumors are dead certs, like The Last of Us Part 2, and Marvel's Spider-Man. Others are still shrouded in tantalizing mystery. Will Sony have snapped up the most anticipated third party titles - like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 - for its showcase, or will it rely on wowing us with its exclusives like Death Stranding or, just perhaps, Bloodborne 2 or Resident Evil 8? Let’s take a look at what’s on the way, and what surprises might be in store when it comes to all the Sony E3 rumors.

When is the Sony E3 conference?

The PlayStation E3 2018 conference will be taking place June 11 at 6:00 pm PDT, which is July 12th at 2:00 am BST, so European fans might need to get some coffee brewing if you want to want to watch the live stream.

Where can I watch the PlayStation E3 conference?

The Sony E3 conference livestream will showcase on live.playstation.com , Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Expect word about just where to watch on those social media platforms when the show gets nearer.

Sony E3 confirmed games for PS4

Death Stranding

In a change from usual protocol, Sony confirmed some of the big games it would be showing at the Sony E3 conference, and no one was surprised when Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding made the cut. All we've seen of the game so far issome cinematically impressive trailers and a lot of chatter, so this could be the year that we get to see the game in action. Though knowing Mr Kojima, it could just as easily be Norman Reedus explaining his in-game character through interpretative dance.

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch, the studio behind the InFamous games, is also one of Sony's named attendees. It's there to show off Ghost of Tsushima , an open-world samurai adventure set in set in Feudal Japan. It's quite the departure from the comic book themes of the studio's previous work, but what glimpses we've had so far look visually astonishing. We can't wait to learn more about the world and the combat will work.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Arachnid boys in spandex are pretty hot right now, thanks to the emotional trauma of Avengers: Infinity War, so we're aching to see Spider-Man in action again. Luckily for us Spider-Man PS4 is another completely confirmed title for the PlayStation conference, and with the release date of September 7, 2018 should be a look at the very nearly finished final product.

The Last of Us Part 2

Game director Neil Druckmann keeps tweeting about it and Sony has confirmed it, so prepare yourself emotionally for another psychological terrifying look at The Last of Us Part 2 . The game is focused on Ellie this time around, but she was missing from the Paris Games Week trailer, so expect whatever we see to be a strong reminder that she's the star of the show.

Sony E3 likely games

Days Gone

We've already managed to go hands on with the latest build of the apocalyptic biker game, Days Gone , but Sony will surely want to bolster that hype with a moody new story trailer. The open-world game is a big departure for the Syphon Filter studio, and every bit of airtime it can grab for its motorcycle mayhem will be crucial.

Destiny 2

Sure, we'd love to see something of Destiny 3, but Bungie should be ready to reveal its next big expansion for Destiny 2 . During a recent earnings call , Activision promised the DLC would ship with "an incredibly engaging new mode, one that introduces a whole new style of play for first-person shooter gaming generally, and certainly for the shooter space that Destiny created," and that we'd see more at E3. Given the game's close relationship with the PlayStation brand, it'll be the Sony E3 stage where we find out just what Activision means.

Dreams

Media Molecule is one of PlayStation's most beloved studios, and while Dreams was also shown off during pre-E3 events - you can read about the fact I thought it was a toy box of delights here - with the game's creative tools it's just too easy to make a staggering trailer to win over even the spikiest Twitch trolls. If only Sony had access to a bunch of well recognized, super talented first party developers...

FromSoftware's New Project

The Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer teased us all at the The Game Awards last year with the above trailer that was just gore, some sort of mysterious device, and the words 'Shadows Die Twice' and we've been left guessing ever since. Whatever Shadows Die Twice is, internet whisperers have said it won't be another Souls or Bloodborne. The studio has favored PlayStation for its exclusives in the past, so would probably choose the PlayStation stage to reveal all.

Sony E3 Wildcard games

Cyberpunk 2077

Not so much a wildcard as a desperate cry to the heavens, our hopes for the official Cyberpunk 2077 reveal at E3 2018 stem from the studio's sudden willingness to talk about it and a single tweet from the official Twitter account. Developer CD Projekt RED is going to have to choose to play favorites with one of the big platform holders at E3 2018 to ensure maximum impact, and maybe, just maybe, it will be PlayStation.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar is so cool that it doesn't really need to make an appearance at the press scrum that is E3 anymore, but there's always a chance that Sony has sent enough muffin baskets to win them over. Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be huge, and securing an exclusive look for its showcase would be a huge victory for PlayStation this year.

Resident Evil 8