Sony Bravia OLED TV drops to lowest price yet at Best Buy

Best Buy has been offering some significant price reductions in recent weeks, slashing the cost of top OLED TV models by multiple hundreds of dollars. That trend is only set to continue with a new Sony Bravia 48-inch OLED model being dropped to its lowest price yet.

By heading over to the retailer, you will now find the Sony Bravia A9S TV for $799.99 (opens in new tab). This model has jumped up and down over the past six months, previously hitting this number in November 2022, however, it has now returned to its lowest price again with a new $200 discount being applied. Launched in 2020, this device quickly established itself as one of the highest-rated Sony models on the market with stunning picture quality, 120Hz refresh rate, and plenty of different picture modes: HDR, Dolby Visions, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Calibrated. Not to mention, as a Smart TV, you gain access to Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Considering that for a TV of this quality, you would typically have to pay over $1,000 (outside of the likes of Black Friday), this is a deal well worth thinking about. The same can be said for this cheap LG OLED TV that is still live at Best Buy as part of the same sale. For further comparison, head to our best OLED TV 2023 guide to find out more.

