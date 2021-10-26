Sony boss was initially "super resentful" of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man plans

Although Sony and Marvel Studios have now teamed up for the latest batch of Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland, it wasn't always a match made in heaven. In a new book, Sony chairperson Amy Pascal says she was initially "super resentful" during her first meeting with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and he proposed that Spider-Man should join the MCU.

"Pascal wasted no time in expressing her strong desire to have Feige be more directly involved, creatively, in the making of Sony Pictures' The Amazing Spider-Man 3," an excerpt from the newly released The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reads (via The Direct ). "Excited about the ideas her team currently had, Pascal said she would send Feige the latest draft."

However, Feige reportedly straight-up told her that her plans for the movie, which would have seen Andrew Garfield reprise the role of the web-slinger, were not going to work. Instead, he suggested an alternative plan that Marvel would handle.

"At first, I was super resentful," Pascal admits in the book. "I think I started crying and threw him out of my office, or threw a sandwich at him – I'm not sure which... By the fifth movie, we weren't giving them anything new. And I have to be honest about it, we were trying so hard to be different, we even went into places to be different that we shouldn't have."

The pair worked out their differences eventually, though, and Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War , before starring in his own trilogy.