Sonic star Ben Schwartz gives promising update on the upcoming third movie

Good news Sonic fans, Ben Schwartz, the voice behind our favorite little blue buddy, has confirmed that his recording for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has officially begun.

The comedian confirmed the news via Twitter posting a picture of himself inside the recording booth captioned: "On your marks. Get set. Go. My #SonicMovie3 recording has officially begun." See the post below.

On your marks. Get set. Go.My #SonicMovie3 recording has officially begun. pic.twitter.com/2JcaZRK77rFebruary 20, 2024 See more

Based on the ‘90s video game franchise Sonic the Hedgehog by Sega, the live-action adaptation that brings the beloved coin-collecting hedgehog to life has proven to be popular with OG and new fans alike – who are more than pleased to see Schwartz returning for number 3. "Let's go Ben! Kill it once again!" replied one Twitter user, while another added: "Never thought Ben Schwartz would be my favorite English-speaking Sonic of all time but here we are."

In the first movie, Sonic is discovered by an evil scientist known as Eggman who plans to use the hedgehog’s superpowers for his selfish needs. After escaping the scientist, Sonic returned for the sequel where he and his sidekick Tails faced up to Eggman and new opponent Knuckles.

Plot details for the threequel are under wraps, but if the ending of Sonic 2 is anything to go by, we may have an idea of who Sonic’s next antagonist may be. During the end credits scene, a major game character named Shadow, a darker Hedgehog who resembles Sonic and serves as his arch-rival and occasional ally, makes an appearance. Shadow’s shoes also appear in the first look for Sonic 3.

As well as Schwartz’s Sonic, other characters will be returning such as Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Eggman), Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, and Shemar Moore as Randall. They'll be joined by new cast members including Breaking Bad’s Krysten Ritter, Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández, Jorma Taccone, Sofia Pernas, James Wolk, and Ayla Browne.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.