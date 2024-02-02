Jim Carrey confirmed to return in Sonic 3 alongside new teaser that's giving serious Sonic Adventure 2 vibes

Jim Carrey is set to return as Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – despite the whole dying in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 thing.

Per Variety, Carrey will reprise the role of Sonic and co.'s main foe in the threequel amid rumors of his retirement from acting. Fans knew Carrey was back before the announcement, as a new teaser posted by the official Sonic Twitter account includes not only that Sonic Adventure 2-inspired logo, but a brief evil laugh that belongs to none other than Carrey's Robotnik. The Sonic account also changed its profile photo to the iconic Robotnik logo shortly thereafter.

Fans also think they hear the riff from "Live and Learn," the song that plays when Sonic and Shadow power up before fighting Finalhazard in Sonic Adventure 2. Given that the logo is more or less a direct callback to the game, it's likely that the riff is, too.

We don't know who will be playing Shadow in the film, but the rest of the cast includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, and Shemar Moore as Randall.

That Knuckles spin-off series is also still on the way, and is set to premiere on Paramount Plus at a later date. The cast includes Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), and Tika Sumpter, who plays Maddie in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies,.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.