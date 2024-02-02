Sonic the Hedgehog 3 adds Marvel and Ted Lasso stars to cast

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has added a whole slew of new actors to its cast – including Marvel's Krysten Ritter and Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández.

Paramount released a new teaser for the threequel alongside the announcement that (despite those retirement rumors) Jim Carrey would indeed return as Dr. Robotnik. The new cast members include Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad), Fernández (Ted Lasso, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Jorma Taccone (MacGruber, Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping), Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin), James Wolk (Watchmen, Harley Quinn), and Ayla Browne (Furiosa).

Fans believe Ritter could be playing Rouge the Bat and that Browne could be playing Maria, both of which are characters often associated with Shadow the Hedgehog. It's also worth noting that Taccone is one-third of musical comedy group The Lonely Island, which produced Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The live-action/animated hybrid features a cameo from 'Ugly Sonic,' aka the early Sonic design for the film that was ultimately scrapped due to widespread backlash (and those teeth still give me nightmares).

The returning cast includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, and Shemar Moore as Randall. Shadow will also appear in Sonic 3, though his voice actor has not yet been announced. A Knuckles spin-off series, starring Idris Elba, is also in the works and is set to debut on Paramount Plus.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.