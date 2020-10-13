Someone’s beaten Ocarina of Time’s King Dodongo using an actual ocarina

Someone has managed to defeat King Dodongo in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time using an actual ocarina.

The player in question is @Rudeism on Twitter, a New Zealand-based streamer and YouTuber who specializes in building custom controllers. In this case, as you can see below, he's actually managed to hook up an ocarina to input commands into Ocarina of Time, so Link can defeat King Dodongo.

King Dodongo? More like King Dodong-killed-using-an-ocarina-controller, am I right peers?🎵🎶💀 pic.twitter.com/ol4juQfnZ1October 11, 2020

I... don't even know how to begin unpacking everything that's at play here, truth be told. It's not as if ocarinas as easy to play in the first place, let alone once you've hooked one up to a video game and tasked it with carrying out commands based on the notes you're playing.

But, somehow, Rudeism has managed it. If you head over to their Twitter page, they're actually hard at work composing a custom Fall Guys controller, which is made to resemble one of the in-game beans that participate in the weird and whacky games. He's also managed to play Untitled Goose Game as a goose as well, becuase no custom controller is too much of a stretch for Rudeism.

The @FallGuysGame controller is coming together......except I printed the arms & feet too big, so I gotta reprint 'em 😭Feeling good about the end product though! pic.twitter.com/c9eTt9kCF8October 8, 2020

This is sure going to make me feel pretty incapable next time I feel in the mood for playing some Ocarina of Time. That is, if I don't get completely lost every time I try and navigate my way around Hyrule.

In other, relatively recent news relating to the classic N64 game, the source code for Ocarina of Time was leaked online earlier this year. In July, a "Gigaleak" proclaimed to have uncovered the source code for not only Ocarina of Time, but also Mario 64, Mario Kart, Star Fox 1 and 2, and Yoshi's Island, to name but a few of the games. It also revealed scrapped prototypes, including a supposed Pokemon MMO in the early 2000s.

