The reason Dovahkiin is so special is because they can use the power of the Thu’um, or Shouts, so having a Skyrim Word Wall location and Shout guide will help you harness the true potential of this skill. In order to unlock these abilities in Skyrim, you have to track down Word Walls and read the writings found there, as by speaking the ancient language of the dragons you can unleash many powerful effects against your enemies. Each Shout consists of three words, and you'll need to find them all to max out its power. The game doesn't give these away for free, as only a select few are unlocked through progress in the main storyline, so follow our Skyrim Word Wall location and Shout guide and discover your true Dragonborn calling.
Learning to use your Shouts is the key to excelling in Skyrim. A level one Shout isn’t much to write home about effect wise but it recharges rapidly enough for you to reuse it in the same fight. The higher level Shouts are more effective but they recharge significantly slower the more words you use. This means that any time you use a Shout it’s important to judge just how much power you need behind that Shout. With that said be sure to experiment with the various abilities these Shouts can confer. Finding a few that really resonate with your playing style and using them when the situation calls for it is a large part of the power the Dovahkiin possesses.
Take note that each of these areas are listed by name only so as to avoid spoilers but the pages themselves may indeed have spoilers listed.
Skyrim cheats | Best Skyrim mods | How to install Skyrim mods | Best Skyrim companions | Skyrim armor | Skyrim perks | Skyrim enchanting guide | Skyrim alchemy guide | Skyrim hidden chest locations | Skyrim hidden quest locations | Skyrim Black Books guide | Skyrim Daedric Quest guide
Table of Contents:
Ancient’s Ascent
Angarvunde
Autumnwatch Tower
Bleak Falls Barrow
Bonestrewn Crest
Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary
Dead Crone Rock
Dead Men’s Respite
Dragontooth Crater
Dustman’s Cairn
Eldersblood Peak
Folgunthur
Forelhost
Forsaken Cave
Frostmere Crypt
Greywater Gorge
Hag’s End
High Gate Ruins
Ironbind Barrow
Killkreath Ruins
Korvanjund Halls
Labyrinthian
Labyrinthian – Shalidor’s Maze
Lost Tongue Overlook
Lost Valley Redoubt
Mount Anthor
Northwind Summit
Ragnvald
Rannveig’s Fast
Saarthal
Shearpoint
Shriekwind Bastion
Shroud Hearth Barrow
Silverdrift Lair
Skuldafn
Skyborn Altar
Snow Veil Sanctum
Ustengrav
Valthume
Volskygge
Volunruud
Ysgramor’s Tomb