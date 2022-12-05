Sky: Children of the Light is soaring onto PlayStation consoles tomorrow

The launch of Sky: Children of the Light on PlayStation is only one day away.

Developer thatgamecompany has a long history with PlayStation, having launched three critically acclaimed titles, Journey, Flower, and Flow, on Sony's consoles. Its latest offering, The Sky: Children of the Light, has, so far, been notably absent from PlayStation release schedules. Thankfully, all that's about to change as the developer has announced that the game will be soaring onto PS5 and PS4 tomorrow, December 6.

What a wonderful world #thatskygame is bringing to Sony PlayStation. 🥰Check out the full trailer: https://t.co/KzG73JspxvInspired by @SAD_istfied original creation. pic.twitter.com/6gavAtHksWDecember 2, 2022 See more

Sky: Children of the Light is a free-to-play social experience that offers cross-play between mobile and console. Those who have played the studio's previous games, particularly Journey, will feel right at home in this new adventure. Something of a spiritual successor to the brilliant 2012 title, you'll slide and glide around a beautiful world, unraveling its history and forming meaningful connections with those you meet along the way.

The game initially launched for Apple devices in 2019 and on Android devices the following year. A Switch version was released in 2021, bringing the adventure to consoles for the first time. Upon release, it was praised for its delightful visuals, enchanting atmosphere, and moving musical score. "When we first started our Studio, we had little idea how much our efforts to push emotional boundaries in games would still reverberate today," associate community manager Denise Schlickbernd wrote on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab). "We're so excited to bring our latest adventure to the platform where we began."

In celebration of the Studio's long history with Sony, some special Journey-themed goodies will be available exclusively to PlayStation fans. The Journey Pack comes with a cape, hood, and mask, all inspired by the award-winning PS3 game, but at $24.99, it isn't exactly cheap. Check out the game in action in this beautiful trailer, made in collaboration with animator and YouTuber SAD-ist and based on their impressive fan video (opens in new tab).

See all the new games coming to Sony's latest console in our guide to upcoming PS5 games.