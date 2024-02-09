How to get the Skull and Bones Crowbar

The Skull and Bones Crowbar is a key part of your Captain Tools, as you need it to force your way into shipwrecks so you can scavenge them for treasure and supplies. However, if you go off exploring the starting location in Skull and Bones before taking on any contracts then you can find yourself trying to access the wreck of the Exeter without the necessary means to get on board, and with no explanation of where to find the appropriate tool. To help you resolve this, here's how to get the Crowbar in Skull and Bones.

How to get the Crowbar in Skull and Bones

To get the Crowbar in Skull and Bones, you need to complete the A Pirate's Deal contract, which is provided by the Pirate Chief Officer on the West Island in the opening area of the game. This involves sailing north of the Exeter wreck and recovering Scurlock's contraband, by approaching the crates floating in the water then following the Loot Bundle prompt to acquire Explosive Firearms and Opulent Rum. Once you have those commodities, take them back to the Pirate Chief Officer to complete the contract, earning you the Crowbar as well as a couple of handy Repair Kits to fix your ship's hull.

How to use the Skull and Bones Crowbar

The Skull and Bones Crowbar is automatically equipped in situations where you can scavenge shipwrecks, so look for a Force Open prompt appearing at the bottom of the screen. This will initiate a Salvaging mini-game, where the Crowbar swings and you need to hit the marked button to stop it – hit the green zone for the best result, or the yellow area around it for a smaller boost. Missing the target zone completely counts as a failed attempt, and if you get three of those then the process will be abandoned. Successfully break open the locks and you'll gain access to the shipwreck, where you can then disembark and explore it to scavenge treasure and other useful items.

