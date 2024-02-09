Finding Skull and Bones acacia is an essential part of the Tools of the Trade quest. Without a supply of acacia wood, you won’t be able to upgrade your ship and proceed with the main storyline of Skull and Bones. However, as the game gives you little guidance in this regard, actually finding acacia trees is easier said than done. To help you on your way, here’s how to get acacia in Skull and Bones – including the best acacia farming spot.

Skull and Bones acacia quest explained

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You’ll find the Skull and Bones acacia quest, Tools of the Trade, shortly after your first arrival in Sainte-Anne. After speaking with the Shipwright and the Carpenter, the quest will ask you to acquire eight pieces of acacia wood. You’ll be rewarded with 240 silver and a repair kit, plus 100 infamy points.

This quest is part of the main storyline, so you can’t skip it. If you’re having trouble finding acacia wood locations, I’ll point you in the right direction.

How to find Skull and Bones acacia locations

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Hop on your dhow and check the map to find the nearest acacia trees. As there aren’t any acacia locations within the town of Sainte-Anne, you’ll need to zoom out a bit until the map shows the full island and surrounding seas, as shown in the picture above.

Don’t see any acacia location markers on your map? Make sure you track the Tools of the Trade quest in your journal; this will spawn the markers.

Best acacia farming spot in Skull and Bones

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As long as you’re using a dhow, the best acacia farming spot is in the small lagoon, northeast of Sainte-Anne. You can reach this acacia farming spot by sailing north from the port of Sainte-Anne, then turn east and take the narrow passage through the rocks – although it appears as if the lagoon is separated from the sea on your map, your dhow is actually small enough to enter.

Not only is this acacia farming location the closest one to Sainte-Anne, but it’s also inaccessible to larger ships, which protects your dhow from more powerful players while harvesting the trees. Just beware that the nile crocodiles may still attack you, so be ready to fight back.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are eight acacia farming spots inside the lagoon. To recognize acacia trees, look for small groups of three to four trees with bright green leaves, as shown in the picture above.

If you already have a large ship and are looking for more acacia wood, you can sail towards the large island in the west instead, passing between the two small islands – an almost straight line from Sainte-Anne. Although you could be attacked by other players, you’ll avoid shark attacks on this route.

How to farm acacia in Skull and Bones

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To farm acacia in Skull and Bones, all you need is a saw and your dhow. As crafting a saw is also part of the Tools of the Trade quest, you probably have one already, but if not, take one piece of metal salvage and two torn sails to the Carpenter in Sainte-Anne to craft one.

To use the saw, make sure your ship is close enough to the acacia trees, then choose Harvest. This will start a mini-game. See the tiny white arrow moving across the saw icon? Click your mouse or action button whenever the arrow is on the green part of the bar for the best results. Depending on how well you play this harvesting mini-game, here’s what you’ll receive:

Green : yields one acacia wood per success, and two acacia wood on the third success in a row.

: yields one acacia wood per success, and two acacia wood on the third success in a row. Yellow : yields no acacia wood on the first two hits, but the third hit in the yellow area counts as a success, granting you one acacia wood.

: yields no acacia wood on the first two hits, but the third hit in the yellow area counts as a success, granting you one acacia wood. Gray: doesn’t give you any acacia wood.

Don’t worry if another player is already harvesting the acacia trees you’ve spotted; the respawn time is very fast, so you shouldn’t have to wait more than a minute for them to grow back again.

Skull and Bones acacia auto-harvest

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you don’t want to play the harvesting mini-game, you can enable the auto-harvest option in the menu. To do so, open Settings and look for the Gameplay tab, then tick the Auto Harvest box. With this setting enabled, you only need to be close to an acacia tree and click Harvest; the game will do the gathering for you. Beware that auto-harvesting only yields one piece of acacia wood per tree, as opposed to four pieces in the mini-game if you play it successfully.

Best of luck on your hunt for Skull and Bones acacia wood!

