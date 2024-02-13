How to solve Skull and Bones Red Isle, Red Reef treasure map and find Caradec's Bounty

An early missions working for Scurlock in Skull and Bones involves solving a Red Isle treasure map to find Caradec's Bounty. It's part of the High Seas Heist mission, and involves figuring out exactly where to go from the hints on the Caradec's Bounty Map that you can see below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

As you can see, in teenie tiny scrawl, the map teases:

Your job is simple. Kill the bastard and his crew. Succeed and you will be rewarded handsomely.

Travel to Reef Sea, Red Isle; then head to the Royal Burial Ground outpost for your reward.

You'll need to head to the south of the map near the bottom of the main collections of islands. On the left hand-side is an area called Reef Sea, although you won't see anything called Red Isle so don't panic. Instead, move to the right until you meet the coastline and here's where you'll find the Royal Burial Ground outpost.

Head there, and go ashore.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once on land, it can be a bit of a daunting task trying to find the exact spot for the buried treasure, seeing as the location is littered with crosses and staffs like you can see in the treasure map itself. However, it's actually not too hard to find.

From where your boat lands on the shore, head up the steps in front of you and slightly to your right. At the top you'll see a big bushy palm plant, and head just to its right. The spot you need is right there and will be marked with a glowing yellow light.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With Caradec's Bounty obtained, you can head back to Scurlock in Skull and Bones to continue the main campaign.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission