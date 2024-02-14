How to change your appearance in Skull and Bones

Changing your appearance in Skull and Bones is a simple process as you just need to visit the Vanity Atelier, but you won't be able to do it right away. Buying and equipping clothes at vendors is explained in a tutorial early on in Skull and Bones while you're still at Sainte-Anne, but before that, the atelier is locked off. Here’s what you need to do to gain access to the clothes shop to change your pirate's look.

Change appearance in Skull and Bones

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To alter the appearance of your Skull and Bones character, you need to visit any Vanity Atelier – Florentine d'Alesso's clothes shop in Sainte-Anne will be the first one you come across. However, you can’t use her services right away as you first need a tutorial contract called "Dressed to Kill". To get this contract, you need to complete a few contracts for the blacksmith Thomas Raferty. Once you've completed "Unwelcome Aboard", the next contract he offers will be "Dressed to Kill".

Now, head over to the atelier then choose the "Change Physical Appearance" option and you'll be taken into the full character customization menu with all the options from when you first designed your character. Once you're done altering your pirate, back out of the menu and confirm your new appearance to set your look. There are no limits or costs to this system, so you can completely change your pirate's face and body as often as you want and however you want.

You can also choose your swashbuckling outfit at the atelier, and they have a large selection of clothes to buy with your hard-earned coins, however you need to up your Infamy rank for many of the items. If you're after special clothing, perhaps from pre-ordering the game, make sure you check your mailbox to unlock any outfits.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.