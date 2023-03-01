ShopTo is the best place to get a cheap PS5 bundle right now

A new PS5 bundle has been made available at ShopTo that makes the retailer the best place on the web to grab the console and games at a reduced rate. Now more than two years into its lifecycle, it's sort of crazy that we're only now seeing more experimentation with what a PS5 bundle can feature. At least now we're finally getting some decent discounts.

The best PS5 bundle in terms of value right now is one that features a PS5 disc console along with a copy of Hogwarts Legacy and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £514.85 (opens in new tab). Let's break that down momentarily. Since Sony decided to raise the price of a PS5 console in the UK from £449.99 to £479.99 in August 2022, this means you are getting two games thrown in for £34.86. Hogwarts Legacy and Lego Star Wars retail for a standard £49.99 apiece (though the latter can often be found cheaper – £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), for example) which equates a total saving of £65.12, as opposed to purchasing everything separately.

Many PS5 bundles don't drop the price of games, instead simply adding them on for an extra expense (we're looking at you, GAME). So to see that ShopTo has done this on multiple occasions is a great move. Additionally, you can just purchase a PS5 and Hogwarts Legacy bundle for £499.85 (opens in new tab) or a PS5 and Lego Star Wars bundle for £494.85 (opens in new tab).

For further comparison, check out the best PS5 prices and bundles on the market for March 2023.

Today's best PS5 bundle deals

(opens in new tab) PS5 + Hogwarts Legacy + Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | £579.97 £514.85 at at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

Save £65.12 - One of the first big savings we've seen on a PS5, taking 11% off the typical price. This get you the disc console, PS5 DualSense controller, PS5 stand, Hogwarts Legacy, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.



(opens in new tab) PS5 + Hogwarts Legacy | £544.98 £499.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

Save £45.13 - ShopTo is also offering a PS5 disc console along with Hogwarts Legacy for a reduced price of more than £45 or 8%. For reference, the game launched in February 2022 and has sold more than 12 million units since then.



(opens in new tab) PS5 + Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | £514.98 £494.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

Save £20.13 - A smaller reduction from ShopTo on this one, but it gets you a great game and access to the next-gen console. Any saving is a welcome one, after all.

More of today's best PS5 deals

Looking for more games to break in your console? Here are all the best cheap PS5 game sales so you can play the latest titles for less. We've also got the best PS5 accessories as well as the best PS5 headset to help you get everything you need to fill out your setup.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy (opens in new tab).