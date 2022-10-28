Shelley DuVall returns to Hollywood with first film in 20 years

Shelley Duvall is back. The beloved actress, best known for her portrayal of Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, has signed on to star in indie film The Forest Hills directed by Scott Goldberg.

Per Deadline, The Forest Hills follows a disturbed man named Rico (Chiko Mendex) who is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play his mother, who serves as his "inner voice." Dee Wallace and Edward Furlong also star.

“We are huge fans of The Shining and it’s honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time, up there with John Carpenter’s Halloween and George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites,” said Goldberg. “Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.”

DuVall retired in 2002, after starring as a detective in 2002's Manna from Heaven. Her long and iconic career also includes the role of Olive Oyl in Popeye, Pam in Annie Hall, and Mildred Lammoreau in 3 Women. She resurfaced in 2016 to speak about her struggles with mental health, and fans are glad to see her in front of the camera once again.

