Bruce Banner pushes She-Hulk to her limits in brand new clip

Marvel has released a new clip from She-Hulk ahead of the show's August 18 premiere.

In the thirty-second clip, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) tests his cousin Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) Hulk triggers by putting her in a dangerous, nearly fatal situation. The sudden fear causes Jennifer to immediately transform into She-Hulk and break apart the lethal contraption with ease. Much like Bruce, Jennifer is able to become She-Hulk at the first sense of danger, fear, or anger. Nothing like good old-fashioned family bonding.

The new series follows Maslany's titular Jennifer Walters, an everyday attorney, who accidentally develops the same powers as her cousin Bruce after a car accident that causes his blood to comingle with hers. Jennifer becomes something of a reluctant superhero, with her newfound powers taking her to new heights – and even helping her law career. Early reactions to She-Hulk have been mostly positive, with many praising the show's weirdness and humor.

Just some fun, totally normal cousin bonding 💚💪 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/bDWAInM7vyAugust 17, 2022 See more

Tim Roth reprises his role as Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, from 2008's The Incredible Hulk (which is the second-ever installment in the MCU). Benedict Wong returns as Wong from the Doctor Strange films. The cast also includes Kidding's Ginger Gonzaga, Hamilton's Renée Elise Goldsberry, and The Good Place's Jameela Jamil as supervillain Titania. Charlie Cox's Daredevil also plans on stopping by, with he and She-Hulk going "toe to toe" and "matching wits."

She-Hulk premieres August 18 exclusively on Disney Plus. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to keep up to date with the MCU.