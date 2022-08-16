She-Hulk reactions say the Marvel show is "genuinely hilarious" and "unabashedly weird"

She-Hulk reactions are in, and they praise a weird, fun, and hilarious new Marvel show. The series follows Tatiana Maslany's titular Jennifer Walters, who develops the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner after an accidental blood transfusion.

"#SheHulk rules incredibly hard. Feels like the most 'TV show' of Marvel shows so far (mean that in the best way possible). Genuinely hilarious, Tatiana Maslany kills it, and it makes excellent MCU connections without feeling weighed down by it all. A ridiculous amount of fun," says Cinelinx's Jordan Maison (opens in new tab).

Fandango's Erik Davis (opens in new tab) praises the show as a meta comedy: "Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that's lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules!"

Mama's Geeky's Tessa Smith (opens in new tab) has similar thoughts: "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law far exceeds all of my expectations. This show is extremely self-aware & self-deprecating. In the first 4 episodes it has answered numerous burning MCU questions in very clever ways. It's hilarious, fun, & Tatiana Maslany is phenomenal!"

"I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk! It's hilarious, fun & silly! I enjoyed the unique way they're telling this superhero origin story & it's perfect for #DisneyPlus," is POC Culture (opens in new tab)'s reaction.

ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson (opens in new tab) is also a fan of the show: "I've now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they're everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of."

Collider's Perri Nemiroff (opens in new tab) talks about the much-discussed VFX: "Pleasantly surprised by #SheHulk! Been a lil harsh on the trailers but seeing everything in context makes a big difference. As expected, VFX is a mixed bag – impressive in some scenes, super off in others – but it plays well enough thanks to a strong assist from Maslany's work."

"I’ll start out my thoughts on #SheHulk by saying Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters is an absolute revelation. The first episode is a bit of a slow burner, but the show grows stronger with every instalment. The mid credit scenes are perhaps the most amusing ones in Marvel history," is Discussing Film's Yasmine Kandil (opens in new tab)'s reaction.

Journalist Richard Newby (opens in new tab) notes the smaller stakes: "She-Hulk is very fun, genuinely humorous and human. Really finds itself in 3rd ep. No major surprises or huge stakes but Maslany is immensely likable. The memes and thirst posts this show will inspire though…lmao Credits tag in every episode. Effects look good."

Head writer Jessica Gao spoke about the Marvel show's smaller scope to Total Film magazine in the latest issue . "Because the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe has already done a fantastic job of huge action, enormous stakes," she said. "It's always the fate of the universe, the fate of the free world. But that can't be every single day. What happens in between those movies when these characters just have to live their lives, when they have to go on dates, when they have to go grocery shopping, when they have to see their family at a reunion?"

Along with Maslany, the series also stars Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.