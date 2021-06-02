Shazam 2 director reveals a planned Easter egg that won’t make it into the finished movie

Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg has revealed a rarity in superhero cinema: an Easter egg that isn’t going to make the cut when the DC sequel releases in theaters on June 3, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sandberg – who is currently filming the Shazam sequel Fury of the Gods – outlined a planned nod to his horror movie, Lights Out. In the background of one scene was originally supposed to be posters for both the 2016 cult classic and seminal ‘80s adventure The Goonies. Take a look at the set photo below.

Sandberg said, however, that the set dressing is not part of the finished product of Shazam 2 "since we ended up shooting the scenes in this room in a way where you never see this part of the wall."

Still, Fury of the Gods is likely to have a few background breadcrumbs with ties to the wider DC universe. The original movie, after all, had its fair share of Easter eggs – and even included a Superman cameo during its end scene.

Sandberg, meanwhile, has had better luck elsewhere on screen and assembled a seriously impressive cast to bolster the sequel. Helen Mirren has been cast as villain Hespera, while Lucy Liu has also joined proceedings for the movie, which is currently in production.

While we’re two years out from Billy Batson’s return, DC is bringing the thunder elsewhere: James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is out this August and is followed in 2022 by Dwayne Johnson as Shazam’s nemesis, Black Adam.

Later in the year, The Flash is kicking the multiverse into overdrive, with the Andy Muschietti-directed standalone also featuring appearances from not one, but two Batman actors: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Then, Jason Momoa is set to make a splash with the follow up to billion-dollar hit Aquaman – with James Wan potentially returning as director. Away from the DCEU, The Batman is also set for 2022.

It’s an exciting time, then, to be a DC fan. For more on the future of crimefighters and world-savers on the big screen, check out our guide to new superhero movies.