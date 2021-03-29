Black Adam release date confirmed by Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is coming. After years stuck in development hell, Dwayne Johnson's superhero movie has come on leaps and bounds since the actor was attached to the role back in 2014. Now, we finally have a release date.

The Black Adam movie is heading to cinemas July 9, 2022. That date comes as some surprise, overtaking The Flash (November 4, 2022), Aquaman 2 (December 6, 2022), and the Shazam sequel, Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023).

The Black Adam release date was revealed by Johnson, who shared a video on Instagram of New York City's Times Square being virtually taken over. Every screen showed the Black Adam logo and then Johnson's voice: "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change."

Recently, Pierse Brosnan was attached to Black Adam, the James Bond actor set to play Doctor Fate. Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell have all been attached to the movie, playing members of the Justice Society of America, Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Cyclone, respectively.

Jaume Collet-Serra is attached to Black Adam as director, having previously helmed the Liam Neeson-fronted actioners Unknown, Non-Stop, and The Commuter. More recently, he worked with Johnson on the upcoming Disney adventure Jungle Cruise.

Black Adam was originally meant to debut in the Shazam movie before being given his own origin story. Whether the upcoming movie will tie into Shazam 2 remains to be seen. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new The Suicide Squad trailer, which will be the next DC movie to reach cinemas.