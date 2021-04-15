Shazam 2 director "leaks" the movie's ending on Reddit

David F. Sandberg, director of Shazam and Shazam 2, has jokingly "leaked" the sequel's ending online.

In a Reddit post to r/DCEUleaks, Sandberg uploaded a video of someone running through an office and opening a script, apparently for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, to its final page. Check out the video below.

As you can see in the clip, the fake script ends with Billy Batson, Freddy Freeman, and their adopted siblings Mary Bromfield and Eugene Choi, in the abandoned Hall of Justice. Billy finds Batman's cowl on the ground, and ends the film by saying: "I guess the real Justice League was the friends we made along the way." Mary's line of dialogue is simply "I am Mary," which is probably a play on "I am Groot," considering Eugene can understand what she means.

While this is obviously not the real ending of the movie, Billy was a member of the Justice League in DC Comics – and he did meet Superman in Shazam. Of course, that doesn't mean we're going to see the League show up in Shazam 2, though.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is starting to take shape, with Helen Mirren joining the cast as Hespera, and Lucy Liu set to play Kalypso. Both will be villains in the movie. Though neither character exists in the pages of DC Comics, they're both daughters of the Titan Atlas in Greek mythology, and Atlas is one of the sources of Billy's powers.

Black Adam has also started production, though there's no word yet on if it will crossover with Shazam 2. A deleted scene from Shazam, which many fans have mistaken as the post-credits sting in a strange Mandela effect, hinted that Black Adam and the Shazam family might cross paths someday, though.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives June 2, 2023, while Black Adam lands July 29, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order for a super-movie marathon.