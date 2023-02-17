Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer sees The Darkling return with an ‘unkillable army’

A new trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2 has arrived - and all hell is about to break loose.

Per Netflix, the new season sees Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux) on General Kirigan aka The Darkling (Ben Barnes) and his seemingly indestructible new army by rallying their own powerful new allies and beginning a "continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner" - aka Alina.

Based on two bestselling YA fantasy series by Leigh Bardugo that take place in the 'Grishaverse,' the series centers on the story of young Alina Starkov, an orphan and cartographer of the Ravka nation's First Army, as she discovers she is a Grisha, a being with special gifts.

The cast also includes Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Zoe Wanamaker, Simon Sears, Howard Charles, Julian Kostov, Kevin Eldon, Jasmine Blackborow, Gabrielle Brooks, and Luke Pasqualino.

Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman have signed on for season 2.

Netflix renewed the series for a second season alongside an announcement that over 55 million households had watched Shadow and Bone season 1 within its first 28 days of streaming.

Shadow and Bone season 2 is set to hit Netflix on March 16, 2023. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond, or, check out the best Netflix shows to stream right now.