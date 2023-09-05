Sex Education season 4 will have a Stranger Things-style feature-length finale

Sex Education is going the Stranger Things route. No, that doesn't mean a Demogorgon is going to be terrorizing the teens of Moordale, but it does mean that Sex Education season 4 is going to have a pretty hefty finale.

Netflix revealed the runtimes of the upcoming final season of the comedy-drama when they shared some redacted episode synopses to tease the plot. While most episodes clock in just under the hour mark, the season finale is 83 minutes long.

Stranger Things season 4 made headlines when it was released for its episode runtimes, with the longest clocking in at a whopping two hours and 30 minutes. However, the showrunners have since confirmed that the lengths of episodes in Stranger Things season 5 won't be quite as "extreme".

The new season of Sex Education sees Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and the other students of Moordale Secondary being forced to start fresh at Cavendish College after their school closed its doors at the end of season 3. Maeve (Emma Mackey), meanwhile, is off studying in the US – and trying to make her budding romance with Otis work with the Atlantic Ocean between them.

Despite several cast members (including Bridgerton's Simone Ashley) exiting the series ahead of season 4, plenty of old favorites are returning for the final installment, including Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, and Connor Swindells.

Sex Education season 4 arrives on Netflix on September 21. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.