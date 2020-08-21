Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the Europa League final online free from anywhere

Three months later than planned, and in a completely different venue, today's the day that this season's Europa League winner will be revealed. In the red corner, we have Sevilla, a club that has lifted the UEFA Cup so many times it considers the trophy its own, managed by Julen Lopetegui, the former national team coach who has quickly and quietly rebuilt his reputation after a traumatic spell in charge of Real Madrid. And in the blue corner are Inter Milan, the sleeping giants who haven't won a trophy in almost a decade, but were tipped for this one from the moment they were knocked out of the Champions League. Read on to find out where you can catch a Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream and watch the Europa League final online from anywhere.

How to get a free Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan is being played at Stadion Köln in Cologne, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm local time. That's 8pm BST for those of you tuning in from the UK, and 3pm ET/12pm PT in America.



As ever, BT Sport has the UK broadcasting rights, but since this is the Europa League final, you don't have to be a subscriber to tune in. As well as BT Sport 1, you can watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan for free on YouTube, with coverage starting at 7pm UK time.



The BT and YouTube options are only for UK viewers, but you can get around that If you're abroad right now, try this VPN deal, which will enable you to access your usual feed just as if you were in the UK. This same setup will let you watch the Champions League Final for free too on Sunday.

Inter romped their way through the condensed Europa League knockout stages, scoring nine and conceding just once. Their 5-0 semi-final victory over Shakhtar was slightly harsh on their opponents, but Antonio Conte's famous front two of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez look like they're going to score every time they play.

The each bagged a brace in their last match, and Sevilla's backline will have a job on their hands trying to contain them. It could be an intriguing matchup, since both Sevilla fullbacks Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon love bombing on to create attacks. Could Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos be left exposed?

The fact that Sevilla had the third meanest defence in La Liga over the 2019/20 season suggests not though. Los Nervionenses are now unbeaten in a remarkable 20 games, and they have a special connection with this competition, which they've won a record five times. They've also never lost a UEFA Cup or Europa League final.

Lopetegui's side arguably had a tougher route to the final than Inter, having had to face European giants Roma and Man United, as well as a very strong Wolverhampton Wanderers. Could they claim another huge scalp? No matter who you support, here's how to live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan and watch the Europa League final online today.

CBS All Access is showing Sevilla vs Inter Milan in the US, with the game kicking off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. If you're not familiar with CBS, you can opt for a cheaper package with commercials, or a slightly pricier one without. However, you can watch the Europa League final for free by taking advantage of the one-week free trial. After that, a CBS All Access subscription costs $5.99 per month (with ads), or $9.99 per month without ads. The game is also being shown on Spanish-language channel TUDN Deportes, which you can access through fuboTV. Better still, both TUDN Deportes and fuboTV offer a one-week free trial. Remember, if you're outside of the States right now and want to live stream Sevilla vs Inter Milan through your usual provider, check out the VPN route to gain access to the action. You can also use a VPN to take advantage of it being free in the UK as mentioned above.

You've got to use DAZN to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan online if you're in Canada, and the network has a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterwards. Kick-off time is 3pm ET/12pm PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access the Europa League final just like you would if you were at home with your usual options or from a UK stream.

You'll need to head to Optus Sports for the Europa League final, which is real easy if you have one of their packages already. If you don't, going for a monthly subscription to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. You'll have to stay up very late or get up very early for this one though, as Sevilla vs Inter Milan kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday morning. And for those of you who are away from your usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



