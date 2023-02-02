Scream 6 directors on creating a "bolder, more brazen Ghostface"

Prepare to see Ghostface as you've never seen them before. Speaking to Total Film (opens in new tab) in the latest issue with John Wick: Chapter 4 on the cover, the directors of the upcoming Scream VI, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, teased what we can expect from the slasher sequel.

The film will introduce an even more aggressive iteration of Ghostface than previous entries, one who – the teaser trailer implies – has no qualms about striking on a packed subway train during Halloween, with Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy pounced on by an assailant in a Ghostface costume. "We wanted to make this really different, while still having all the stuff you love," Bettinelli-Olpin adds. "Having a bolder, more brazen Ghostface was a big part of that."

Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin also directed 2022's Scream, but Scream VI was written before the prequel released, allowing this new film to "confidently be what it is," according to Gillett. "It really moves like it’s on rocket fuel," the director explains. "You sit down, it starts, and the movie is just a ride. You get off two hours later, and you feel like you haven’t taken a breath."

Scream 6 hits the big screen on March 10. For more about the movie, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film to read more of the interview with Moore, Stan, and the rest of the cast, which is on newsstands (and digital devices) now. Check out the covers below:

