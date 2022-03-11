Score some record low prices with late Mario Day Nintendo Switch deals

Amazon's Nintendo Switch deals are offering $20 off Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury this weekend, now down to just $39.99. What's more, we're seeing some incredible Mario Day deals still available for iconic Nintendo Switch games with record low prices.

That Super Mario 3D World price is a record low with 33% off - and is one of the first major discounts we've seen on this game. However, it's worth noting that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also going for the super low price of $39.99 (was $59.99) in Amazon's Nintendo Switch deals for $20 off. This is also the lowest price we've seen on this huge title, however these offers are only for the digital download of the game.

We generally only see super low prices like these on huge sales days, so if you've been eyeing up some heavy hitters for your console, now is the time to buy. Nintendo Switch games usually go for $50 +, but right now, we're seeing some significant deals on some of the biggest Mario titles out there.

We're rounding up all these Nintendo Switch deals just below, and plenty more cheap Nintendo Switch games further down the page.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Last year's incredible reboot has just taken one huge price cut - the first of its kind that we've seen. This is a fantastic deal at just $39.99. Super Mario 3D World is a great fun, and is currently going for its best price ever. This offer is only for the digital download.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A great party game, with a huge price cut. Mario Kart 8 is loads of fun, and if you've been meaning to get in on the action, now's the time to take the leap. This offer is only for the digital download.



Super Mario: Odyssey | $59.99 $47.65 at Walmart

Save $12.34 - With over 20% off, this is a solid offer - even if we have seen Super Mario: Odyssey at a lower price in previous Nintendo Switch deals. This game builds on the iconic Super Mario games, infusing 2D elements into its 3D kingdom.



Yoshi's Crafted World | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Another great title with a huge saving. Yoshi's Crafted World, is currently 33% off, standing at $39.99. A significant saving, if you've been thinking of picking this up. This offer is only for the digital download.



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is currently at a record low at Best Buy right now at just $59.99, that's nearly half off for the AR kart racing package. We're not too sure how long this offer will last, so it's wise to hop on this asap.



If you're yet to get your hands on the latest console, we're showing you where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED. Or, for more gear we'd recommend checking out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch accessories and the best Nintendo Switch controllers.