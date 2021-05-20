Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen was originally contracted for just 2 Marvel movies and a cameo

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed how many Marvel movies her original contract included – and it's less than you might expect.

"I signed on for two and a cameo," the actor told THR's Awards Chatter podcast. "I've gone through three rounds of contracts with Marvel already. I just do like appetizers [laughs]. They never have me over for the big meal."

Olsen made her MCU debut as Wanda Maximoff in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. She's since appeared in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and its follow-up Avengers: Endgame, then took center stage in Disney Plus show WandaVision – which saw her finally become the Scarlet Witch. She's next set to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The actor also talked about the upsides of not being contracted for more movies: "It really has benefitted me because they only continue to use me not because they have to, but because they think there's [a] story that can be used. So I have always felt, even though I've had my own scheduling conflicts that have broken my heart in certain moments, I have always felt like they had a plan for me, and never really let me in on what that plan was, but I knew that they would only use me if it was useful."

WandaVision delved deeper into Wanda and her powers than we've seen before in the MCU, and hopefully the Doctor Strange sequel will continue to explore her potential in the Marvel universe. Olsen has previously teased that there is a "natural progression" between WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which suggests we will get to see more of Wanda's reality-bending abilities.

Doctor Strange 2 releases March 25, 2022.