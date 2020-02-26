This cheap Xbox One sale gets you a console, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and a HyperX headset for just $249

If you're hunting down a cheap Xbox One sale, this one ticks all the boxes. As well as getting an 1TB Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you're also receiving the HyperX CloudX headset and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a very respectable $249 . This is a big saving considering the fact that the Xbox One S Jedi bundle normally retails for $299 by itself. That makes it a great offer if you're looking for an inexpensive way into gaming, or a second console to go with an existing setup. If the latter is the case, you can also spend $10 more to get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate instead of one. That allows you more time with all the Xbox exclusives you could want. Either way, it's good value for money.

Although Jedi: Fallen Order is a huge draw for this cheap Xbox One sale (we gave it four stars out of five in our review ), getting the HyperX CloudX thrown in tips it over the edge. Its cousin, the Cloud Alpha, features on our list of the best PC headsets for gaming , and the CloudX includes the same comfort to go with excellent audio quality. It's also an officially licensed Xbox headset, so you can rest assured it's been built from the ground up for Microsoft's console.

If you'd prefer to ditch the discs, a similarly cheap Xbox One deal is available on the Xbox One S All-Digital. Walmart is bundling the disc-less console (including Sea of Thieves, Fortnite, and Minecraft) with that same HyperX CloudX headset and single-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $199 instead of $225. This is a solid choice if you're just going to be using Game Pass, but otherwise, we'd recommend the standard S so you can keep your options open.

Xbox One S 1TB + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + HyperX CloudX headset + 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $249 at Walmart (save $27.99)

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB + HyperX CloudX headset + 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $199 at Walmart (save $24.99)

Want something with a little more kick? You can still get the powerful, 4K-ready Xbox One X for a lot less thanks to the reductions featured in our story on cheap PS4 deals and Xbox One X sales . For instance, the Gears 5 and Fallen Order bundles are $299 at Walmart. We've included these below.

Xbox One X (1TB) + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order + 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $299 at Walmart (save $200)

Xbox One X (1TB) + Gears 5 + Gears of War 1-4 | $299.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

