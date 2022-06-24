Save up to $230 on top-tier Anycubic resin 3D printer deals right now

The Anycubic Photon Mono 4K, a top-of-the-line resin 3D printer, has been given a hefty reduction ahead of the Prime Day sales. More specifically, it's sitting at $187.99 via Amazon instead of almost $240 (opens in new tab). That's a price cut of 21% in total (the UK equivalent is £177.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab) rather than £209, but it's a lightning deal so you'll have to be fast). All you need to do is tick the bonus coupon next to the price and you'll get the full discount. Similarly, the premium Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K has been slashed by a mighty $230, bringing it down to $569.99 at Amazon (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). Again, hit the coupon to get that full discount. Based in the UK? You can grab a 10% price cut via 3DJake (opens in new tab).
Either of these resin 3D printer deals would be a huge get, but the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K is probably your best bet if your budget can stretch that far. Listed as the very best 3D printer money can buy by our colleagues at Space (opens in new tab), it produces hyper-detailed miniatures and can produce more than a few at once thanks to a large print bed. Meanwhile, the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K is a more affordable option that'll still get you exceptional quality in terms of prints.
It's not the only resin 3D printer on offer right now either; you can still get a huge $110 off the very beginner-friendly Elegoo Mars 2 Pro. Tick that coupon box and the Mars 2 Pro is yours for $199.99 instead of $310 (opens in new tab) (or £214.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of £255). Want to print minis for the best tabletop RPGs on a budget? You'll be sorted with this one.
Anycubic Photon Mono 4K |
$239.99 $187.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $52 with coupon - This very respectable resin 3D printer is currently much more affordable thanks to a coupon via Amazon. Although it's been ever so slightly cheaper at third-party retailers (down to $179.99 or so), this is still an aggressively good price for a top-tier 4K machine.
UK price:
£209 £177.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K |
$799.99 $569.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $230 with coupon - That's an absurdly good price for a resin 3D printer of this caliber; it's a contender for the best in the biz, largely thanks to that impressive 6K resolution for crisp, detailed miniatures.
UK price:
£614.99 £553.47 at 3DJake (opens in new tab)
Elegoo Mars 2 Pro |
$310 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $110 with coupon - Want to get started in the resin 3D printing game? Here's the machine we'd recommend. Although it's a bit smaller, it's great for beginners due to its easy-to-navigate software and reliable print results thanks to the 2K resolution. Plus, it's only ever been $10 cheaper than this in the past.
UK price:
£255.99 £214.99 at Amazon (with coupon) (opens in new tab)
Remember to pick up some resin as well. From our experience using resin 3D printers, the water-washable resin from Elegoo (via Amazon) (opens in new tab) is pretty good because you don't need anything special to wash your prints other than classic H20. Meanwhile, cheaper options like the photopolymer resin, available for around $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab), require IPA alcohol.
Not impressed with this lineup? You can find some other resin 3D printer deals below, all curated by our bargain-hunting software.
