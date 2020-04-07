Save up to $170 with this cheap 4K TV sale on Toshiba, LG, and Samsung screens

Sound the 4K TV sale alert - Best Buy has discounted some quality, tempting screens that range between $250 - $350. Because so many of us are stuck inside right now and are catching up on our TV backlog, that's pretty good timing.

4K TV sale: See more at Best Buy

One of the better deals in this 4K TV sale is be the 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $279.99 instead of $450. That's a saving of $170 on a Ultra-HD panel, one which makes watching apps like Hulu or Disney Plus easy. It's not just for digital services either; plug in an antenna to watch live TV. It also has advanced speakers for better audio and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa.

Next, there's a 43-inch LG 4K TV for $249.99 . Despite only having a discount of $20, it's still a very sound price for such a reputable brand. It's the same story for a 55-inch Samsung 4K TV. That one's dropped $30 to $349.99 , which is a great offer from one of the best names in tech. Its focus on improved color makes for a superior viewing experience, too.

4K TV sale

55-inch Toshiba 4K TV Fire TV Edition (55LF711U20) | $279.99 at Best Buy (save $170)

This TV offer is well worth considering for its low price alone - getting a 4K screen for less than $300 is good going. Its Alexa features and ease of use are also big selling points worth bearing in mind.

View Deal

43-inch LG 4K TV (43UM6910PUA) | $249.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

A cheap 4K TV from a very capable manufacturer. It's an LED panel with 4K HDR capabilities, meaning your movies, TV shows, and games will all look their best (particularly if you're using a 4K-ready console).

View Deal

55-inch Samsung 4K TV (UN55NU6900FXZA) | $349.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so getting a massive 55-inch panel like this for $350 - particularly a 4K HDR one - is an absolute steal. It's a good way to future-proof yourself without breaking the bank.

View Deal

4K TV sale: See the full range at Best Buy

If you want more offers, don't forget to check out the best gaming TVs - it's chock-full of offers and advice on the world's most impressive screens. You can also grab something to watch on it with one of these Disney Plus bundles.