Save up to $120 on top performing drives with these PS5 SSD deals

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the historic lowest prices on top-performing drives at the moment. If you've held off on the right moment to invest in an internal drive matching that of the console itself, now could be time to strike.

The largest saving in these PS5 SSD deals is reserved for the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB, which is one of the best PS5 SSDs offering amazing sequential performance, is down to just $249 (was $370) (opens in new tab) - the historic lowest ever price. You're knocking a further $10 off the previous cheapest rate here, too.

On the more wallet-friendly side of things, there's the XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade for just $109.99 (was $120) (opens in new tab). While we've technically seen this drive 50 cents cheaper in the past, this is still a rate that we just don't see on drives capable of pushing upwards of 7,000 MB/s with their own included PS5 heatsink.

You'll find more information on these PS5 SSD deals further down the page. What's more, for more on storage on Sony's latest system, we're also rounding up the best PS5 external drives as well for as many options as possible for your digital game library.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

(opens in new tab) XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade | $120 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Though only a minor saving, this PS5 SSD deal takes the already competitively priced XPG 1TB Gammix S70 Blade to very aggressive territory. We do not see many Gen 4.0 drives reaching upwards of 7,000 MB/s with their own heatsink selling at the $110 rate.



(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB | $370 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - You're saving an extra $10 on the previous historic lowest rate with this PS5 SSD deal on the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB. Simply put, the time's never been better to invest in this powerful Gen 4.0 drive at the lowest price yet.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Want more PS5 SSD deals regardless of manufacturer, sequential performance or cost? Our price comparison tech has you covered. It pulls through all the latest rates on some of our favorite models automatically.

