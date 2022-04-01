Save up to $1,100 with some insane Alienware gaming laptop deals at Dell

Dell's come in clutch with some excellent Alienware gaming laptop deals this weekend - some of the best gaming laptops on the market are reaching up to $1,100 off. Dell has been having some insane flash deals on gaming laptops and PCs recently, and these offers are no different.

First, we have the Alienware m15 R5 Gaming Laptop for just $999 (previously $1349). Gaming laptop deals rarely drop the M15 down to sub-$1,000 figures, but we've been seeing more and more prices like this since the R7 dropped. This is a great mid-range gaming laptop, with Ryzen 7 CPU and an RTX 305Ti; it’s excellent for someone looking for the perfect starter laptop and with $350 off, it's a steal. Coming with a 15.6" FHD, with a refresh rate of 165H, it's perfect for anyone looking to play some light-medium games.

However, if you're looking to push the boat out, we'd recommend heading over to the best Alienware laptop available right now. This weekend's gaming laptop deals are offering the cheapest price we’ve seen on this i9-11900H / RTX 3070 configuration of the Alienware X15, coming in at $2,099.99 (was $3,199.99). That's a heavy $1,100 discount on a top performer. However, if you're looking to spend a little less you can downgrade to an RTX 3060 / i7 model (which does also halve your RAM to 16GB) for $1,649.99 - $650 off the $2,299.99 MSRP.

You'll find our picks for the best offers just below, as well as plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 15.6 inches RTX 3050Ti | $1349 $999 at Dell

Save $350.00 - A great option for anyone looking for a decent mid range gaming laptop. This sub-$1,000 gaming laptop deal comes with the Ryzen 7 CPU and decent RTX 3050Ti GPU. If you're looking for a great value laptop, this is one to check out.



Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop 15.6 inches RTX 3060 | $2,299.99 $1,649.99 at Dell

Save $650.00 - This is the cheapest Alienware x15 gaming laptop we've seen. These are Alienware’s thinnest 15" high-performance gaming laptop. With a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and a RTX 3060, the x15 series is a perfect option. This gaming laptop also comes with 16GB RAM which always helps.



Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop 15.6 inches RTX 3070| $3,199.99 $2,099.99 at Dell

Save $1100 - Now if money is no object, going for this option may be your best choice. With an Intel Core i9 and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU a fantastic combo of CPU and GPU and an insane display with a 15.6" FHD and 360Hz refresh rate. Playing gaming in 4k will be a breeze. It also comes with an insane 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD.



More of today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

If the offers above don't suit, we're also rounding up plenty more cheap Alienware laptop deals in the price comparison chart below.

