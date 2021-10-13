Save up to $1,100 in Razer's latest gaming laptop deals

Razer has unleashed its own wave of gaming laptop deals, offering configurations with previous-generation GPUs for excellent low prices that can't be beaten by other retailers right now. You can save $1,100 on various Razer Blade 15 machines right now, and while they don't feature the most recent components like you'd find in the best gaming laptops, they still pack a punch.

One of our favorite gaming laptop deals up for grabs right now is also one of the cheapest. This RTX 2070 Super Max-Q configuration of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced has dropped all the way down to $1,499. That's the full $1,100 away from its $2,599.99 MSRP. Even though we've recently been seeing it available for under $2,000, the best offer we found at other retailers was still well over $1,600, so we'd recommend heading to Razer for this one.

If you're after the RTX 2080, though, you'll also find the same $1,100 discount on a spec that includes the booted GPU. Previously at $2,999, this Blade 15 Advanced is now $1,899.99 in Razer's gaming laptop deals - and you're doubling your SSD to 1TB as well. You can also upgrade to a 4K OLED panel on the same machine for $2,499.99 (was $3,299.99).

You'll find all of these gaming laptop deals just below, featuring some of the previous generation's best Razer laptops at some seriously impressive discounts.

Today's best Razer gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (RTX 2070) | $2,599.99 $1,499.99 at Razer

Save $1,100 - This Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deal is $100 cheaper at Razer than any other retailer we've seen, which is excellent news for anyone looking to pick up a previous generation GPU. You're getting a still-powerful RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card in here, with an i7-10875H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (RTX 2080) | $2,999.99 $1,899.99 at Razer

Save $1,100 - With an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU at the helm, there's plenty of graphical power inside this configuration of the Razer Blade 15. You're spending $400 more here but are upgrading to a 1TB SSD while also boosting your graphics card. Again, this is an excellent price considering the $2,000+ costs we're seeing at other retailers.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (RTX 2080, 4K OLED) | $3,299.99 $2,499.99 at Razer

Save $800 - If you're really looking to make that graphics card sing, check out this 4K OLED version. Razer's latest gaming laptop deals are dropping this all the way down to $2,499.99 right now. While that's not as large a saving as others on this list, it's still excellent value compared to the competition, and you're picking up the same powerful spec as above.

