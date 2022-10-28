Save over $700 with LG A2 OLED TV deals this weekend

We've seen a fair few OLED TV deals in our time, but being able to pick up a 2022 LG model for under $600 really takes the cake. You'll find the LG A2 for just $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy right now, that's an absolutely huge price cut for a well-made TV. If you prefer to go bigger, there are other discounts available with $400 off the 55-inch model bringing it down to a reasonable $899.99 (opens in new tab) as well as a much more modest $100 off the 65-inch model so it's $1,499.99 (opens in new tab). The best-value OLED TV deals are on the 48-inch LG A2 but if you simply have to go big, you can still save a fair bit today. The 48-inch model is certainly likely to rival any Black Friday OLED TV deals we see but you may want to hold on if you need a bigger screen.

LG OLED TVs offer an excellent experience for anyone focused on great looks. The A2 still provides self-lit pixels so you get perfect blacks at the same time as something brighter unfolds on screen. There's Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support. It also has the dedicated Filmmaker mode and Game Optimizer seen elsewhere along with a very convenient to use Magic Remote that's reminiscent of a Wii remote. A notable downside? It only has an a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for providing excellent image quality. Most users will be happy with that though given the price tag.

You'll find more information on this offer below, along with plenty more OLED TV deals further down the page.

Today's best OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV | $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730 - A huge saving on a great OLED TV, the LG 48-inch A2 is ideal for a smaller gaming den or living room. A full $730 off brings this $1,299.99 MSRP down to just $569.99 - that's a rate we rarely see on even the cheapest OLED TV deals.



(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch A2 OLED TV | $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - The discount isn't so large on the larger 55-inch A2 but if you need that extra screen space, it's still a well-made OLED TV. Plus, picking up a 55-incher for just $899.99 is certainly nothing to sniff at either.



(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch A2 OLED TV | $1,599.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - It's not the best saving among today's offers, but still attractive if you simply can't wait, the LG 65-inch A2 OLED TV is a good bet for anyone looking for a big screen experience.



More of today's best OLED TV deals

Amongst the cheap 4K TV deals around, we've focused our efforts on OLED TV deals. Below are the internet's best prices on some of our favorite models, updated every half hour.

It's a good idea to read up on the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X if console gaming is your plan. We also have all you need to know about the best 120Hz 4K TVs and the best QLED TVs too.