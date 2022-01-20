Save over $20 on Breath of the Wild in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals

Best Buy is hosting a whole roster of Nintendo Switch deals in its latest 4-day sale, but you won't find some of its best offers among those sale listings right now. Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are just $2 off their previous record low prices right now and aren't appearing on the front page.

Breath of the Wild, arguably the best game to hit the system so far, is available for $37.99 (was $59.99), and you'll find Super Mario Odyssey up for the same price as well. That's $22 off a piece, which is particularly impressive considering we've only ever seen them cheaper (at $35.99) during larger November sales.

We very rarely see this caliber of Nintendo Switch deals outside of major sales events, and both of these titles have been stubborn against discounts for much of the last five years. If you've just picked up a new console, these are must-have experiences to pick up and dive into from day one, so we wouldn't wait too long to scoop up these excellent prices.

You'll find more information on both of these Nintendo Switch deals just below, as well as plenty more cheap Nintendo Switch games further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - We have seen Breath of the Wild drop down to $35.99 in the past, but that was only during the November sales. Since then, this $37.99 price has been the best we've seen and that's especially impressive considering this title has stuck to its MSRP for the vast majority of its life.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - Super Mario Odyssey is another launch title seeing a rare out-of-season saving in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals today. You can grab the latest Mario 3D adventure for $37.99 - just $2 off the previous record low.



