Save over $1,000 on the Sony A95K as the QD-OLED TV hits a new record low price

Unbelievably, one of the best TV deals of the year so far has just been beaten - by itself: the Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has dropped further in price since we last reported it, and has set a brand-new record low in both sizes.

Cutting to it, the 65-inch model can be had for just $2,998 (opens in new tab) - a discount of more than a thousand dollars ($1,002 to be exact) - and the 55-inch beauty can be had for $2,498 (opens in new tab) (was $2,999.99).

These prices smash the previous record lows that both sizes were selling at only days ago - prices we thought wouldn't be beaten this side of the Black Friday TV deals. Specifically, the 65-inch model absolutely crushes its previous record by a massive $500, while the 55-inch is enjoying a price that's $200 lower. These are incredible deals that largely remove any 'Sony premium' that applies to such TVs. This model from Sony is one of the best screens for any use from 2022, and absolutely one of the best gaming TVs money can buy (our full review will be coming soon).

If you're in the UK, then fear not as price cuts have also occurred that side of the pond. The best price we can find on both sizes is over at Box: the 55-inch is at £2,195 (was £2,699) (opens in new tab) and you get £100 cashback; and the 65-inch is at £2,895 (was £3,499) (opens in new tab).

As always though, despite the discounts here, we know that the A95K requires an investment. If you're looking for a great alternative that won't cost as much, may we direct you to the excellent LG: this is also from this year's line, and is discounted by a massive $400 at Best Buy, coming down to $899.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,299.99). This has been at this price for a while but we don't hesitate in recommending it; you're still getting LG's excellence without even touching the four-figure price mark.

This side of the 'actual' Black Friday QD-OLED sales we don't think you'll find a better deal, and this is worth jumping on right now if you can and are interested.

Today's best Sony A95K QD-OLED TV deals

(opens in new tab) Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $3,999.99 $2,998 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1002; lowest ever price - This is perfect news for anyone who was wanting a premium upgrade this year, but needed the price tag to drop. The 65-inch Sony A95K QD-OLED has broken new price territory and also broken the $1000-dicount level right here. UK: £2,895 at Box (was £3,499) (opens in new tab) + FREE £100 cashback



(opens in new tab) Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $2,999.99 $2,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $202; lowest ever price - Offering a smaller discount but still one that sees a record low price on a top, top TV, the 55-inch is reduced too. If you haven't got as much space to work with but still want the very best, then this deal is here for you - and you'll avoid the sales rush. UK: £2,195 at Box (was £2,699) (opens in new tab) + FREE £100 cashback



However, quality TVs and deals on the best TVs for PS5 don't necessarily demand such a high investment - as good as the massive discounts on the A95K are today: this deal on the LG A2 OLED TV epitomises that.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED A2 Series 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400; lowest ever price - This record low price means the A2 going for less than $900 offers excellent value on a brilliant OLED TV. Yes, it might be a step down form the premium G- and C-series TVs but this is still a cracker. UK: £899 at Amazon (was £1,699.99) (opens in new tab)



More of today's best OLED TV deals

If yo're specifically looking at the 'straight up' OLED TVs and those from LG, then check out the latest lowest prices on some of the belters from the 2021 range below.

Check out all the best 4K 120Hz TVs on the market right now as well as the best QLED TVs to round out your research.

And to make sure you are covered for both these brands this winter time, check in with our Black Friday LG TV deals page, and our Black Friday Sony TV deals page.