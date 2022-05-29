Save on Super Soaker and Nerf deals for outdoor fun this Memorial Day weekend

The long Memorial Day weekend is here, and because there's a good chance the weather will behave itself, these Super Soaker and Nerf deals have arrived at just the right moment. You can save up to 40% on these toys at the moment, so it's worth at least having a browse through the offers in case you're planning on spending time chilling in the great outdoors.

Top of the list is the Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker blaster. It's currently sitting at $14.69 from Target (opens in new tab) instead of $19.99. Besides being based on the hyper-popular video game, it's comfortably one of the best water guns out there.

If you'd rather stay dry, the new Nerf Minecraft Pillager's Crossbow has also tumbled in cost. This powerful blaster has had a drop of 21% that brings it down to $21.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), and this is close to its lowest ever price. We've tried it ourselves and were impressed by its range - the darts from this thing can really fly.

Speaking of which, the Nerf Vortex Ultra Grip Football has also fallen in price. It's now weighing in at $13.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a modest discount of 13% but could still round out your weekend activities outside.

You'll find all these Super Soaker and Nerf deals outlined just below, and we're rounding up plenty more Memorial Day sales further down the page.

Save $5 - This is the perfect blaster for Fortnite fans young and old. Besides being able to carry 1 liter of water at a time, it has a pump-operated for extra power. And even though it doesn't have a massive range, it's still going to soak your opponent without much trouble.



Save 21% - One of the latest entries in Nerf's Minecraft line is this crossbow, and as well as being a spot-on recreation of the video game item, it's surprisingly powerful. We've tried it ourselves and were impressed by its range; the darts from this thing can really fly.



Save 18% - While this isn't too huge a discount, it's one of the few we've seen today for the Vortex range. And because these are a lot of fun to throw around on the beach or in the park (we have many childhood memories doing just that), it's not bad value. That's nearly the Vortex Ultra Grip's lowest price, too.



