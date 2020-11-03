Save nearly $50 on a 4TB Seagate External HDD for Xbox One

Looking for a hard drive to store your Xbox One games on? Well, you're going to want to head over to Amazon right now, who have got a fantastic deal on the official Seagate 4TB HDD.

With Black Friday gaming deals coming in thick and fast, it makes sense to get a portable hard drive to help keep all the games you'll be getting from the sales on. Even if you've got your Xbox Series X pre-orders, this HDD will work with the next generation of Xbox Consoles, so you'll be able to enjoy the benefits of playing your backwards compatible titles immediately from November 10.

If 4TB is a tad much storage for you (although considering the size of Warzone, we'd like to politely disagree with you on that) then there are some more strong offers on Seagate HDD, including a 2TB version for only $79.99 dollars, giving you a healthy 30% off from it's RRP of $109.99. Simply put, if you've ever deleted a game from your console, it's worth picking up one of these external hard drives.

Official Seagate HDD offers

Official 4TB Xbox Seagate HDD | $149.99 $102.50 at Amazon

This sleek external hard drive offers you four times the amount of storage of an Xbox One and will work with the Xbox Series X as well, future-proofing your games collection. View Deal

Official 2TB Xbox Seagate HDD | $109.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Like the HDD above, this is a perfect addition to any gamer's collection, expanding your storage by a considerable margin. View Deal

Of course, no matter your next-gen plans, you'll want to make sure you have the right gear to get the most out of them, so make sure to check out our best gaming TV guide, as well as our rundown of the best gaming headsets, so you can the perfect next-gen gaming experience.

Get ready for some mega deals this month with our Black Friday deals 2020 guide and we think there will be plenty of Black Friday SSD deals too. If you'd like to check out some other options, head on over to our guide to the best Xbox One external hard drives.