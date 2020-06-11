Call of Duty: Warzone update file size on Xbox is a massive 84GB, Activision is currently investigating

The latest Call of Duty Warzone update is officially live and Xbox players have been hit with a hefty 84GB file size, which is almost as big as the full base game.

The massive file size is so big, in fact, that it even started trending on Twitter as more and more players expressed their frustrations at having to make room for the huge update. While a lot of Modern Warfare's updates have been pretty large in the past, this is by far the biggest download size we've seen so far. In comparison, the update size on PS4 clocks in at 32GB, which still takes a considerable amount of room on your hard drive, but it's certainly a lot less than the download on Xbox.

We're actively investigating an issue for #ModernWarfare where some players on Xbox are seeing a larger than expected download size for today's update. Stay tuned for updatesJune 11, 2020

Activision stated it is currently "actively investigating" the "larger than expected download size" of the latest update for Xbox players, and says to stay tuned to its support channels for more updates. Modern Warfare is easily one of the biggest games in terms of file size overall, and the latest season 4 update is only adding to the pile.

The studio released Call of Duty Warzone patch notes with a rundown of everything coming in Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 . The update introduces the new Warzone Rumble Mode, which pits two teams of 50 players in battle in the Verdansk region, along with a new Contrabrand contract system, bug fixes, and match events for its free-to-play battle royale.

