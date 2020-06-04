Save hundreds in a Dell 4K TV sale right now - get discounts on some of the best 4K and 8K TVs

Who doesn't love a 4K TV sale? Given the prices of excellent televisions are now firmly in impulse-purchase territory and easily cheap enough to get a second or third screen for an office or gaming room, you can grab some real bargains. And Dell's current sale on televisions is an opportunity to do just that. A fancy new screen to watch movies and play games on is exactly the sort of useful addition - as well as exciting perk me up - that could be very enjoyable right now, particularly with many of us creating new work and play spaces at home nowadays.

This cheap 4K TV sale allows you to do just that without breaking the bank.

Starting off with a bang, why not embrace an enormous $1000 saving on an 8K television from Samsung and get ahead of the curve? It's a 55-incher which is a perfect size for most , and will have you ready for the next generation of consoles and all the 8K glory that will grace our screens in the near future. It can be yours for $2,498 right now.

We've also highlighted three LG panels as there's a range of screens on offer, and to illustrate how upping your budget by just a tiny bit can get you much more screen real estate than you may have first thought. The first LG is a 65-inch television going for just $749; the second is a 70-incher which can be got for just $799.99, a mere 50 bucks more; and if you can stretch by just another 100 dollars from that, you can get an awesome 75-inch TV for just $899.

Bringing up the rear, so to speak, is a premium option: the Sony X800H is an exquisite TV that does demand a higher price tag but oozes all of what makes Sony TVs special. It can be yours for $1,398, a saving of $400.

No matter what you go for, they'll display your console games, streaming services, or Disney Plus bundles at their very best.

55-inch Samung 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2,497.99 at Dell

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 8K HDR capabilities, all for almost $300 less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

65-inch LG 4K LED TV (65SM8100AUA) | $1,149 $749 at Dell

This is a great price for a very sizeable and quality LG television. This would be an extremely excellent upgrade for your main TV or make a fine screen for a cinema or games room.View Deal

70-inch LG 4K LED TV (70UM6970PUA) | $1,100 $799.99 at Dell

And for just a tiny bit more, you could go for this 70-incher. Definitely worth it if you have the room in our eyes, plus you'll be getting LG quality - some of the best in the business.View Deal

75-inch LG 4K LED TV (75UM6970PUB) | $1,099 $899 at Dell

A gigantic 75-inches of quality LG television for just $899? Yes, please! This is great deal no matter how you cut it and should be a real tempter for those looking to get a beastly home cinema-style screen.View Deal

75-inch Sony 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $1,798 $1,398 at Dell

A premium 75-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel. You won't look back.View Deal

