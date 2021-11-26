Save $80 on this Sceptre 30” curved screen Black Friday gaming monitor deal

Looking for a good deal on Black Friday gaming monitors? This Sceptre 30” Curved Gaming Monitor has an $80 discount on Amazon, which sees its price drop from $279.97 to $199.97.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this fine piece of kit, which would suit any of the best gaming PCs you might have spied elsewhere - either via our list or among the best Black Friday gaming PC deals .

So what places this deal alongside the best Black Friday gaming monitors? Its 2560 x 1080p resolution is a top selling point, as is its edgeless design and 1 millisecond moving picture response time. With an 85Hz refresh rate and blue light shift designed to prevent eye fatigue, the Sceptre 30” Curved Gaming Monitor has a lot to offer.

But, if you’re not sold on all of that, you might fancy checking out our round-up of the best Black Friday 4K gaming monitor deals - and may even consider these Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals to expand your gaming set-up.

Sceptre Curved 30" 21:9 Gaming LED Monitor | $279.97 Sceptre Curved 30" 21:9 Gaming LED Monitor | $279.97 $199.97 at Amazon

Save $80 - This is the lowest we've seen this Sceptre Curved 30" Gaming Monitor, and this, coupled with its top specs and myriad features places it firmly among the best Black Friday Gaming Monitors with favourable deals in mind.



