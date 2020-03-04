Save $420 on Alienware gaming PC deals: budget to powerhouses included

If you're on the lookout for a cheap gaming PC deal, or are due an upgrade, this is a truly excellent offering from Dell and Alienware right now. It is on their ever-so-slightly older R8 desktop model, but this offer removes any brand premium we might be used to and saves you hundreds of dollars on any spec of the machine featured.

Here's the deal: using the code 'AWR8420OFF' you can save $420 on an Alienware R8 desktop, of any spec. This link and the one below takes you to the starting model which is of a mediocre build but we've tested the code and it looks like it will apply to any configuration you choose.

For example, we put together a machine that had: an i7-9700 processor; a 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM; and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD boot and storage drive combination, that came out at only $979.99 after using the code. That's a great price for such a capable and medium-level gaming PC. That would play everything old and new at good settings. You do also get a warranty thrown in for extra peace of mind.

Once again, this Aurora gaming PC is a good deal; it's from a trusted manufacturer, it will have a one year warranty, you can tinker with it in the future (admittedly, only to a degree), there's the possibility to spread the cost on a monthly arrangement, and similarly specced builds are all going for prices comfortably north of this, around the $1250 mark.

Cheap gaming PC deal today

If you fancy a portable bargain, however, you can always try getting your hands on a cheap gaming laptop under $1000 - possible and, given that portability, tempting.

If you want to see your other options, check out our take on the best gaming PCs going right now, and if you prefer to go portable, head on over to our best gaming laptops guide.