Save $40 on the HyperX QuadCast S streaming mic at Amazon

If you're looking for streaming mic deals on a quality device, look no further. The HyperX QuadCast S is now 25% off at Amazon, at the lowest price we've seen yet. The quality mic is now down to $119.99 (was $159.99), with a saving of $40. If you've been eyeing up this streaming mic for a while, it's wise to jump on this now, as we don't know how long it will be around for.

Quality mics designed around streaming for gamers can be a pretty penny, however the HyperX QuadCast S is a solid piece of kit and we rarely see feature sets like this nearing the $100 price point. In fact, this is the first time we've seen the HyperX QuadCast S taking any discounts at all.

This is a great streaming mic, with is a significant saving. This deal is for you if you've been waiting for a price drop on a quality microphone. You'll find more information on this HyperX QuadCast S deal just below, with more discounts on the best microphones for streaming further down the page.

HyperX QuadCast S | $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This is the first price cut we've seen on the HyperX QuadCast S at Amazon. Now down to just $119.99, you're getting a fantastic quality mic compatible with a range of devices at a great rate here - 25% off.



With excellent audio quality, this USB condenser microphone is compatible with various devices, with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount that isolates any unintentional sounds. Four selectable polar patterns that let you change audio patterns for different audio requirements, focusing on the sounds you want to be heard. Lastly, this mic has built-in radiant RGB lighting, a necessity for any gamer.

More of today's best streaming mic deals

If the HyperX streaming mic isn't quite what you're looking for, you'll find plenty more streaming mic deals just below.

For more streaming equipment, we're also rounding up the best capture cards, and the best ring lights as well. We're also deep diving into all the best Razer streaming gear available as well.