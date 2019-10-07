Save $150 on the Ryzen 7 2700X CPU right now

Anyone trying to put together the best gaming PC should listen up: the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU has had its price slashed by $150 at Walmart. It'll now cost you just $194.99 , and that's the cheapest it's ever been. Processors like this one are responsible for everything from enemy AI to complex systems like weather, so investing in a good one is essential if you want to play AAA games on higher settings (if the best graphics cards are icing on a cake, CPUs are the sponge - yeah, OK, it's probably not my best metaphor). They'll also boost the performance of everyday tasks. Luckily enough, the Ryzen 7 2700X is one of the better options out there.

Even though there's been a lot of talk about Ryzen's brand-new third-generation CPUs (the new AMD Ryzen 9 3900X has taken one of the top slots on our best CPU for gaming guide) the 2700X is still an excellent piece of kit that offers superb value for money. As well as being at least $200 less expensive, this is an 8-core, 16-thread unlocked powerhouse that offers boost speeds up to 4.3Ghz and should help to provide stability in a build going for good frame rates at 1440p so long as you've got a good graphics card to match. It also comes with a free Wraith Prism LED cooler to make sure your CPU looks awesome while, you know, not melting. So that's nice and not something that all CPUs come with by default.

Best CPU for gaming deal now

Because CPUs can err on the expensive side, looking out for a deal like this one should save you lots of cash that can then be put back into your build. For example, this might allow you to plough funds toward the best gaming monitor or peripherals like the best gaming mouse . And if you want to get those for less, you're in luck; this November's Black Friday game deals are sure to offer a significant discount on all things PC gaming. Basically, keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming PC page as we march closer to the sales event.

