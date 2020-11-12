Save $116 on our favorite wireless, noise-canceling headphones from Sony

An early Black Friday deal means there's never been a better time to buy our current pick for the best headphones on the market. The Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth wireless headphones are a solid pick for their comfort, sound quality, and battery life alone, but their best-in-class active noise cancellation makes them a must-have - especially now that they're $116 off their sticker price on Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth wireless headphones: $349.99 $234.00 at Amazon

This is the best deal we've ever seen on these high-in-demand over-ear headphones - even better than the savings that we spotted back in August . The biggest deal is currently only available for the headphones in black, but if you'd much prefer the silver look you can pick those up as well for about $11 extra.

These headphones use a wireless Bluetooth connection to sync directly to your mobile device, and they also have easy compatibility through an included wired connection cable. That means you should be able to take it from your phone to your next-gen console - check out our guide on how to buy a PS5 to make that particular dream come true.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth wireless headphones: $349.99 $234.00 at Amazon

Save big on our current top headphone pick and get everything you could want in over-ear headphones: both wired and wireless support, great battery life, and some of the best active noise cancelling you can find on the market.

View Deal

Note that these are best used as headphones for listening rather than chatting in game, since game consoles often have trouble using the built-in mic. If you're looking for something that's better for using exclusively to game, you should check out our guide to the best gaming headsets .