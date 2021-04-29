Save $100 with this cheap Corsair gaming chair sale

Amazon is currently running a cheap Corsair gaming chair sale, and you can save up to $100 if you hurry. For example, the Corsair T1 Race has tumbled to $249.99 instead of $350. Meanwhile, the Corsair T2 Road Warrior is now $362.64 rather than $400. These are nice deals, the pair of them.

That's not a bad discount on some of the best gaming chairs, all things considered. Despite being famous for making some of the best gaming keyboards and contenders for the title of best gaming mouse, Corsair is well known for excellent seats as well. The Road Warrior in particular is a great case in point thanks to its wider seat and roller blade-style wheels for easier movement.

As for the Race, it's a comfortable equivalent to the Secretlab Omega range. With a steel frame covered by PU leather, it works to improve your posture and ensure you're comfortable while gaming or working.

Naturally, both have big lumbar support cushions to help your back out. No bad backs on their watch, no siree.

Anyway. We're not sure when these cheap Corsair gaming chair deals will end, so be sure to take a look before they vanish, and treat your bum to an upgrade.

Corsair gaming chair deals

Corsair T1 Race | $350 $249.99 at Amazon (save $100)

This gaming chair has many of the features you'd expect to find on a more expensive competitor, making its $100 discount a real bargain. Well worth a look regardless of whether you want it for work or play.

Corsair T2 Road Warrior | $400 $362.64 at Amazon (save $100)

The perfect gaming chair for larger people. This one has a wider seat and deep cushions, providing plenty of comfort for long gaming sessions or a day at the office.

Looking to complete your setup? Don't forget about the best gaming PC or the best gaming laptops.