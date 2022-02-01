Save big with these BenQ gaming monitor deals - perfect for PC or console

Gaming monitor deals are not the rarest of beasts given the spread, reach, and density of the market, but if you've been holding out, then these ones right here are worthy of your attention.

We've highlighted some cracking BenQ monitor deals below and they are worthy of your time, whatever platform you play on. BenQ makes some of the best gaming monitors going, and these particular monitors deals have that gaming pedigree instilled in them.

For starters, the EX2780Q is an exceptionally fine monitor that I've been lucky enough to use for work and play at home every day. It can be yours for a whole $150 off, with an Amazon price cut to just $349.99 (was $500) - its second lowest price ever. The EW2780U is closely related to the EX2780Q and shares a lot of what's great about it; reduced to $449 (was $550) at Amazon, this too, is a steal. These two as a dual monitor setup would be ideal for work and play given their colour fidelity, resolution, and size to say the least.

However, if you're after something a little larger and with a glorious 4K screen then the EW3270U is for you. It's also down to $349.99 at Amazon today (was $700) - for a total saving of 50% and only 10 bucks off its lowest ever price. At 32-inches, it takes up a fair bit of desk real estate but is also one of the best PS4 monitors I've tested. It's made perfect for console by its size, great HDR, and excellent image quality at the 4K resolution. It would give the best 4K monitors for gaming a run for their money and is also worthy of consideration when considering the best PS5 monitors and best Xbox Series X monitors.

